Heroes of Youm-i-Takbeer

May 28 is a day of immense importance and humility for the entire nation as on this date back in 1998, the country emerged on the world map as the first Islamic nuclear power by carrying out a series of nuclear tests at the hills of Chaghi in Balochistan regardless of all the international pressure. It was apparently a direct and straight response in keeping with the aspirations of the public at large to the Indian nuclear tests, thus giving a clear shut up call to the enemy and making the country’s defence impregnable for which we owe greatly to father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer, other scientists and technical staff.

As the nation marks Youm-i-Takbeer today in commemoration of the historic nuclear tests, it is also time to remember and pay tributes to those heroes who made selfless and altruistic contributions to the development of nuclear programme that in fact compelled our enemy India to stay away from carrying out any misadventure. Be it a democratic government or military rule, Pakistan’s nuclear programme was never unheeded but the acclaim definitely goes to former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who initiated the nuclear programme in 1972 and then former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif who went ahead with nuclear detonations despite all the international pressure especially from the US which imposed bone numbing sanctions on Pakistan in the wake of nuke tests. But most importantly we and our coming generations remain highly indebted to our nuclear scientists and technical staff who worked day and night altruistically and gallantry to achieve the gigantic task for the country’s defence.

The real hero, who also earned the title of ‘Father of Pakistan’s nuclear programme’, is Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan who in fact gave a right direction to the country’s nuclear programme and helped acquire the nuke capability in a span of mere six years which was a great milestone. In fact initially Pakistan was focusing on Plutonium production for building nuclear weapons; however, after the arrival of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and his new proposal, the strategy was changed and shifted towards the Uranium Enrichment Centrifuges which in fact was the less time consuming process to achieve the fissile capability. For the national cause and love of the country, Dr Qadeer left a bright and prosperous career abroad to take forward the country’s nuclear programme but it is unfortunate and lamentable that during Gen Musharraf era he was not given the honour and respect that he deserved rather put under house arrest and humiliated on the whims of those who miss no opportunity to raise fingers on Pakistan’s nukes, which as repeatedly stated by our civilian and military leadership does not aim at any nation; rather these are minimum deterrence to maintain balance of power in the region.

Pakistani nukes including its latest addition of tactical weapons strengthen its defence against the nefarious designs of the enemies and is a warning to all those with malicious intentions. On this historic occasion of Youm-i-Takbeer one can forget the contributions made by the founder of this daily paper Zahid Malik who through his writings presented the right perspective and genesis of the nuclear programme. Indeed it is because of our nuclear programme and the valiant armed forces that our eternal enemy today can only resort to false and baseless claims of surgical strikes out of deep frustration but cannot dare cast an evil on our motherland. We greatly value and extend honour to all our heroes who made Pakistan a nuclear power and expect that the process of advancement in the field of scientific research will be taken forward to turn the country into an economic power.

Related