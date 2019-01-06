Hero Aitzaz Hassan remembered on fifth death anniversary

Peshawar

Teenage hero, Aitzaz Hassan Bangash, who sacrificed his life while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school at village Ibrahimzai of Hangu on January 06, 2014, was remembered here on Sunday on his 5th death anniversary. Ceremonies to pay homage to teenage hero were organized in various districts during which the speakers paid tributes to him for his courage and sacrificing to save others.

The said that Aitzaz Hassan’s sacrifice set an example for the coming generation by saving the lives of hundreds of other children in his school. His sacrifice would be remembered forever in the history of the country, the speakers added. Aitzaz Hassan, through his act of valour and bravery, foiled the suicide bomber’s attempt to attack education, and gave courage to other parents to send their children to school in the area.

On January 06, 2014, Aitzaz Hassan was present outside his school in Ibrahimzai village of Hangu when he saw a suspicious person, who was wearing a suicide jacket and explosives, close in on the educational facility. The 15-year old boy without caring for his life managed to grab hold of the terrorist and managed to divert the suicide bomber away from the school. The explosives went off in the scuffle killing the terrorist and Aitzaz.

It is unimaginable what kind of damage the country would have suffered if Aitzaz Hassan had not been able to stop the bomber from succeeding in his heinous mission. Hassan was awarded the Tamgha-e-Jurat for his courage and valour.—INP

