Heritage Shop opens at Pakistan Monument Museum

A corner where visitors can get connected to their culture, values

Zubair Qureshi

National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) commenced the first of its kind ‘Heritage Shop’ at Pakistan Monument Museum, Shakarparian.

The Lok Virsa administration calls heritage shop opening a new phase of revitalization and enduring the tradition of promoting Pakistan’s rich culture Lok Virsa organize a special opening ceremony of “Heritage Shop” at Pakistan Monument Museum. Thereafter, the shop opened its doors to the visitors offering a variety of traditional musical instruments, folk books, Lok Virsa’s Publications, music CDs and videos.

Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr Fouzia Saeed while addressing the audience on the occasion said the project was conceptualized and executed with an aim to promote and safeguard traditional values. “Hopefully the visitors would like this corner and get connected with their rich cultural background so it’ll be easily transformed to next generation,” she added. She said that Heritage shop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy the videos and CDs of folk music, documentaries, folk books and Lok Virsa’s Publications of their choice.

ED Lok Virsa urged the public to come Lok Virsa to reignite their cultural values. “Come here with families to relax and educate yourself culturally,” she added.

One of the visitor, Hashim Zahid, said Lok Virsa is a place where heritage and cultural can be experienced in its true essence.

“Lok Virsa is quite a spectacle today, seeing students coming from different parts of the country to visit the place gives me a great pleasure,” one of the teacher from visitors, Maham Bukhari expressed. Under the current leadership, Lok Virsa achieved many milestones and introducing “Heritage Shop” was one of them. People from different cultural background praises the efforts of Lok Virsa in preserving the indigenous folk culture of Pakistan in such a beautiful manner.