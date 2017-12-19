Heritage Shop opens at Lok Virsa

Entering a new phase of revitalization and enduring the tradition of promoting Pakistan’s rich culture, National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) has commenced the first of its kind ‘Heritage Shop’ at its premises.

High Commissioner Sri Lanka Major Gen R L.K.J.C Parera was the chief guest on the occasion. Renowned artist and Board Member of Lok Virsa Farooq Qaiser was guest of honor on the occasion. Addressing the participants, Executive Director Lok Virsa Dr. Fouzia Saeed said the project was conceptualized and executed with an aim to promote and safeguard traditional values.

“Hopefully the visitors would like this corner and get connected with their rich cultural background so it is easily transformed to next generation,” she added. She said that renewed Heritage Shop would provide an opportunity to the visitors to buy the videos and CDs of renowned folk artists with having their performances and songs, documentaries, folk books and Lok Virsa’s publications of their choice.—APP

