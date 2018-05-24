Heritage museum established in Chitral

Peshawar

A heritage museum showcasing the 11th century artifacts,

weaponry and other objects of artistic, cultural and historical importance was established in Harichan area in Laspur valley of Chitral district.

According to a press release issued here on Wednesday, Aga Khan Rural Support Programme

(AKRSP) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sustainable Tourism Foundation with the financial support of Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation under its WES project established the museum to promote eco-tourism in the district.The items put on display at the heritage museum include household utensils, polo gears, traditional apparel and dresses, woodwork, ancient agricultural tools,

weapons used in wars in the past, domestic tools, traditional Chitrali poshak, music instruments and other objects dated back to the 11th century.

The museum is located in Harichan area in Laspur valley and the tourists and visitors from entire Chitral and Gilgit-Baltistan can easily reach the venue via Shandur Pass to have a glimpse of these unique jewels of Chitrali tradition of the historical artifacts. Polo is the historic game of the people of Chitral and the gears used in this game

of the kings have been beautifully displayed at the museum.

A camping site is also under construction to accommodate at least 30 tourists

while visiting the museum. The local community is taking part in the construction activities—APP