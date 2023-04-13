Here’s why Fawad Chaudhry moved SC against Nawaz Sharif’s return

Islamabad: Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry Wednesday moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan, pleading to be made a party in a case pertaining to the return of Nawaz Sharif after the Lahore High Court (LHC) turned down the request.

In a petition filed in the apex court on Wednesday, the senior vice-president of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) argued that at the time Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had guaranteed that his brother will return to Pakistan.

He added that Nawaz Sharif was a “fugitive criminal” and Shehbaz instead of acting as his guarantor “issued him a diplomatic passport”.

He asked the court if it was “appropriate to dismiss the petition of the petitioner without examining the facts and law point contained in the petition” and urged it to direct the LHC to include him as a party in the proceeding.

Nawaz reaches Jeddah from London

In his petition, the former information minister questioned whether the Lahore High Court had “correctly opined that the petitioner is not a necessary party when he is a citizen of Pakistan and [the] matter is before [the] Lahore High Court] involves corruption in [the] public exchequer and public money.”

Additionally, he questioned whether the bench “correctly dismissed the petitioner’s several applications without taking into account the rights of Pakistani citizens protected under the charter of fundamental rights of [the] Constitution.”

Pakistan Muslim League-N supremo and former three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached Jeddah from London on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Junaid Safdar and other members of the Sharif family welcomed him at Jeddah International Airport.

Nawaz Sharif, along with his family, will perform Umrah after taking some rest.

Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will spend the last ten days of Ramadan in Makkah and Madinah. They will also be guests of the royal family in Saudi Arabia.