Here’s why China shuts down consular office in Pakistan

Islamabad – Ties between Pakistan and China have blossomed into an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership over the years however the recent closure of the Chinese consular office in Islamabad raised eyebrows.

It was learnt that Beijing has closed down the consular section of its embassy in Pakistan citing technical issues. The recent development comes on the heels of a new advisory in which China cautioned its citizens to be cautious in light of the current security situation.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy has not delved into details about what kind of technical issues it is facing of late. It also refrained from announcing a timeline for reopening the section.

A notice was however issued on the website which cited “Due to technical issues, the consular section of the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad will be temporarily closed from February 13, 2023, until further notice.”

Ministry of Foreign Affairs also remains tight-lipped about the development, and further details are yet to be revealed in this regard.

The recent development comes days after Beijing advised its nationals to be extremely cautious in Pakistan which is battling a terror resurgence.

Amid the uncertain move, citizens have been told to contact 051-8496167 for assistance with matters related to urgent passport and travel documents. Applicants with other inquiries can also approach [email protected]

In a similar development, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah ordered authorities to take all possible measures to ensure the safety of foreign nationals. The PML-N stalwart mentioned that foolproof security will be provided to all Chinese nationals working on various projects.