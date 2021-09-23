Here’s why Boris Johnson asks all nations at UN to follow ‘example of Imran Khan’

NEW YORK – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged world to take responsibility to halt the destruction caused by climate change.

Johnson was delivering a speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly when he called on the global leaders to act ahead of the next climate summit.

‘The Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity,’ he said, adding that it is the time for humanity to grow up to tackle climate change challenges.

During his speech, he appreciated Pakistan’s 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project and urged all nations to follow the example of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We must also work towards the crucial Kunming summit in China and I call on all nations to follow the example of Imran Khan who has pledged to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan alone,” Johnson said.

“And we in the developed world must recognise our obligation to help,” he added.

The ambitious project- which is supported by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) – sets out to plant ten billion trees by 2023.

Launched in 2019 by PM Imran Khan, the project has reached a new milestone earlier this year by planting the billionth tree.

