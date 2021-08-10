Here’s why ‘Blame Game On Pakistan’ trends on Twitter

The harsh rhetoric of the Afghan government against Pakistan continues to put the blame for its failure onto Islamabad as the Taliban made sweeping advances in the war-torn country in the past few days by capturing six provincial capitals amid the withdrawal of foreign troops.

Despite the fact that the world recognises the role played by Pakistan for the peaceful and political resolution of the longstanding conflict, the baffled government of Ashraf Ghani is bent on scapegoating Pakistan.

The baseless campaign by Afghan officials has caused anger on social media in Pakistan where “#BlameGameonPakistan” is trending with netizens neutralising anti-Pakistan propaganda on social media platforms.

A user Hasan Sajid tweeted as “Pakistan has always played a vital role in peacekeeping process. Pakistan believes in regional peace, brotherhood and mutual cooperation. I totally disagree with the propaganda against Pakistan”.

Momin Abrar said, “Pakistan always supported the Afghan peace process and immensely put the efforts into it. Afghan government is blaming Pakistan and hiding it’s corruption behind this malicious propaganda”.

“Its Loud and Clear meassage to all those who involved in #BlameGameOnPakistan That we Pakistani are United and on One page To Expose your fake propaganda. Excellent Work Pakistani Social media Activists ,You people are real Gems,” another users wrote.

