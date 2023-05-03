Here’s why Asad Umar sent legal notice to JI emir Sirajul Haq

Islamabad: Secretary General of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Asad Umar has served a legal notice on Emir of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq for accusing him of stashing money in foreign banks.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the former federal minister said that the JI chief’s “baseless allegations” of stashing money in foreign banks tarnished his image.

“I have sent a legal notice to Sirajul Haq to tender an apology within 14 days, as well as, reveal the name of the person who has told the lie about my wealth in a foreign bank or I will drag him to the court,” he claimed.

In the notice, Asad Umar reiterated that the JI chief “should better tender an unconditional apology in a presser in the equal and similar manner as it was done at the time of levelling false allegations within a period of 14 days from the date of issuance of this notice in writing”.

Otherwise, the notice stated, “Our client shall be constrained to bring lawful actions against you in appropriate forums and manners both in the civil and criminal jurisdictions.”

The notice went on to state, “You also claimed that such people inclusive of our client is amongst those who have deposited 170 billion and according to you that too in his personal account, therefore 18 people having accounts with the deposit over 4000 billion (currency is not specified).”

“You also claimed falsely said that our client is included in the people who have surprised you how they earn their money and there is no etc. regarding it,” it said, adding, “The money which you have claimed attaching with the name of our client in highly scandalous manner while saying is ill-gotten.”

However, it was said Mr Umar had been a taxpayer since 1984-85, who worked for Exxon Chemical Pakistan from 1985 to 1989, Exxon Mobil in Canada 1989-91, Hong-Kong Shanghai Bank from 1984 to 1985 and Engro Corporation from 1991 to 2012.

“When he returned to Pakistan in 1991, he brought every single dollar back to the motherland and since then he never had any account or any asset even worth one dollar outside Pakistan,” the notice read.