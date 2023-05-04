Here’s what Masjid Al Haram and Masjid e Nabwi look like from space (VIDEO)

The latest technology enables astronauts to achieve a revolutionary understanding of planet earth and satellites have captured pictures that show stunning architecture across the globe.
Lately, a clip started doing rounds on the internet showing Islam’s two holiest sites from space which stand out with their radiance.
The clip started with a stunning view of Madina Munawara, the second mosque built by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As the clip progressed, the video captured Masjid Al Haram and the glowing Mecca.
Beautiful✨Magical✨Mesmerising Beauty of Masjid un Nabi ﷺ Madinah & Masjid Al Haram Makkah satellite view. #EidAlFitr #EidMubarak #makkah___madina #Ramadan2023 pic.twitter.com/SbkD0QiwXa
— Dr Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@DrBushraIqbal) April 22, 2023
For the unversed, Grand Mosque is one of the most photographed places from space as it is being most sacred site visited by millions throughout the year.