Here’s what Masjid Al Haram and Masjid e Nabwi look like from space (VIDEO)

The latest technology enables astronauts to achieve a revolutionary understanding of planet earth and satellites have captured pictures that show stunning architecture across the globe.

Lately, a clip started doing rounds on the internet showing Islam’s two holiest sites from space which stand out with their radiance.

The clip started with a stunning view of Madina Munawara, the second mosque built by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). As the clip progressed, the video captured Masjid Al Haram and the glowing Mecca.

For the unversed, Grand Mosque is one of the most photographed places from space as it is being most sacred site visited by millions throughout the year.