Here’s the net worth of Elon Musk after he sold Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion

Tesla Chief Executive Officer and the world’s richest man Elon Musk’s net worth dropped below $200 billion on Tuesday after he sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to US regulatory filings.

Musk’s fortune slipped below the $200 billion mark just days after he completed his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.

Investors also dumped Tesla shares on fears that the top executive and largest shareholder of the world’s most valuable electric-vehicle maker is more preoccupied with Twitter.

Between Friday and Tuesday, Musk himself unloaded 19.5 million shares.

According to Forbes, Musk now has a net worth of $194.8 billion, a big part of that coming from his nearly 15% stake in Tesla, which has a market value of $622 billion.

The latest sale dump comes as analysts had widely expected Musk to sell additional Tesla shares to finance the Twitter deal.

Since Musk’s bid for the Twitter purchase, Tesla has lost nearly half its market value, and his net worth has dropped by $70 billion.