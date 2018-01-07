Here’s what you say when you talk in your sleep

WORRIED you might say something you regret when talking in your sleep? Your concerns may be justified: According to a recent study from France, your midnight mumblings may be more negative and insulting than what you say while awake.

In the study, researchers found that sleep talkers said the word “no” four times more often in their sleep than when awake. And the F-word popped up during sleep talking at a rate of more than 800 times than what was spoken while awake.

To study sleep talking, the researchers recorded nearly 900 nighttime utterances from about 230 adults over the course of one or two consecutive nights in a sleep lab. Because sleep talking is a relatively rare event, the majority of people in the study had certain types of sleep disorders, or parasomnias, which are unusual behaviors that happen during sleep, the researchers noted. Once recorded, the nocturnal episodes were analyzed for such factors as wordiness, silences, tone, politeness and abusive language. These results were compared with the largest bank of French spoken language to see how sleep speech matched up to everyday spoken French in form and content.

The researchers found that the majority (59 percent) of the nighttime utterances were unintelligible or nonverbal, including mumbling, whispering or laughing.

But among the utterances that were intelligible, a surprising amount of what was said was offensive or aggressive: 24 percent of the utterances contained negative content, 22 percent had “nasty” language and almost 10 percent contained the word “no” in some form. (In comparison, the word “no” accounted for 2.5 percent of awake language.)

The F-word also made a frequent appearance and was one of the most common words spoken during sleep talking: It showed up 2.5 percent of the time, compared with just 0.003 percent of spoken words while awake. In total, 10 percent of all clauses spoken during sleep contained profanity.

Why so negative? The findings may reflect what’s called the “Threat Simulation Theory,” which is one explanation for the function of dreams, according to the study. The theory posits that dreams are simulations that help “train” people for threats that could happen while awake, providing an evolutionary purpose for dreaming. Though the study participants were French, the findings don’t necessarily mean that French people are ruder than other nationalities, said lead study author Dr. Isabelle Arnulf, a neurologist at the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris.

Related