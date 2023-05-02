Here’s how you can make up to $1000 each week using ChatGPT

Internet users are aware of ChatGPT as the exciting, yet ontologically latest tech can solve many problems besides offering assistance in real-time. These bots are capable to perform superhuman tasks and that’s with just basic commands.

In simple words, ChatGPT is a bot trained to respond like humans as it is programmed to answer the provided inputs. From generating software codes to rudimentary financial analysis, and writing poems and jingles, to in-depth essays, ChatGPT can learn as it creates magic for the user.

Besides helping you with daily tasks, the chatbot offers several ways which will help you rake in a handsome amount without doing much. Starting from content creation to affiliate marketing, and increasing sales, to providing customer support, you can try your luck in many venues if you are aware of the basics and get the most out of the latest AI revolution.

Information gathered by Pakistan Observer will help you how to earn up to $1,000 every week using ChatGPT.

Affiliate marketing

Many people earning online are familiar with affiliate marketing where publishers earn a commission by promoting a product or service made by another retailer or advertiser using a link, and the partner gets a payout for providing his service.

You can take help from ChatGPT to rake money by using this kind of marketing. The hectic manual process forced many to stay away from affiliate marketing but ChatGPT now offers help you to get the results without doing much effort.

All you need is a medium to build your audience, like an article, audio, and video, and by using the chatbot, you can get responses for your articles. For clips and audio, It can help you generate a thumbnail idea or title ideas for your videos or online streaming.

Content Writing

Content writing can be the other way to make up to $1000/week, and the sky is the limit if you get moving with the flow. There is a huge demand for high-quality content for websites, blogs, social media, and other digital platforms, and many companies and individuals are paying writers to create that content.

Amid the demand for well-crafted content, you can take help from the chatbot to give a response on the said content and you can get your desired article within no time, however, you need to polish the written piece before submission to avoid any machine error.

SEO services

To fulfill the high demand for Search engine optimization services, you can get work from businesses and individuals who want to improve their website’s search engine rankings.

Before taking help from ChatGPT, it’s better for you to get a basic understanding of search engine algorithms and familiarity with tools like Google Analytics, Google Search Console, and other SEO software.

By learning basics, you can rely on bots as it will help you offer Search engine optimisation(SEO) service. With the right commands, ChatGPT can be used to generate strong keywords, titles, and meta descriptions to increase the visibility of the content on top pages online.

Coding

Coding can be difficult for a lot of people, especially if they are noobs or do not have much information about computer science languages and strong mathematics.

ChatGPT however makes coding more easy as it process way faster than human. After getting not-so-challenging tasks from a freelance platform, you can and solve them quickly using this AI bot, with little-to-no coding skills required, and earn money.

Research related services

Many students, academics, and researchers look for virtual help for their thesis or professional work. From research writing services to Data analysis services, and even research consultancy services, you can tap these markets and with the help of ChatGPT, you will rake in a handsome amount.

With a basic knowledge of any basic subject, you can use AI bots to gather information at fast pace.

Email marketing

Email marketing is an old school approach to communicate with your targeted audience but is still in demand and remains a popular and effective way for businesses to promote products and services.

Such marketing is still the backbone of several businesses, and if you manage to get some work, ChatGPT will do the major part by generating the whole pitch. And, without burning out for hours, you can do many other tasks with it.