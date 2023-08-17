LAHORE – Suzuki Swift holds great market share in Pakistan due to its low maintenance, fuel efficiency and impressive looks.

The hatchback is available in three variants – Swift GL, Swift GL (CVT) and Swift GLX (CVT) – and it comes with manual or automatic transmission options.

Some of its latest features include Halogen multi-reflector headlamps, LED projection headlamps, fog lamps LED, LED rear combination lamps. Besides a sporty exterior, its interior includes power electric steering, a manual tachometer, a modern infotainment system, electric windows, central door locking, keyless entry, and smart trunk opener, and cruise control.

A 1.2 liter petrol Engine enhanced by VVT technology delivers more power and fuel efficiency. Continuously variable transmission (CVT) gives the driver more control and the choice of engaging sports mode for a faster, powerful overall response. And direct-response steering gives you a feeling of control over impressive turning angles for precision that makes driving a more heightened experience. The Heartect next-generation platform features a high-rigidity frame contributing to crash safety.

Latest Price of Suzuki Swift

As of August 16, 2023, the Swift GL is available at Rs4,256,000, Swift GL (CVT) Rs4,574,000 and Swift GLX (CVT) Rs4,960,000.

What is the latest offer?

Suzuki Pakistan has recently announced an amazing offer for the month of August.

Amazing August calls for an amazing offer, exchange your old car with the new Suzuki Swift and get Rs.150,000 as an exchange bonus. Visit our nearest authorised dealership or click here: https://t.co/gwGRIViBGs#SuzukiPakistan #Suzuki #CarExchange pic.twitter.com/Qvv2B6NN8T — Suzuki Pakistan (@SuzukiPakistan) August 15, 2023

Under the limited time offer, which expires on August 31, the automaker has offered Rs150,000 exchange bonus on exchange of an old car with the new Suzuki Swift.