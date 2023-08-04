LAHORE – Suzuki Alto is one of the most selling variants manufactured by the Pak Suzuki in Pakistan because of its fuel efficiency.

Holding a healthy market sharing, Suzuki Alto is available in Pakistan in four variants – VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and VXL AGS.

All New Alto 660 cc is equipped with R-Series engine, it’s a three-cylinder petrol engine. Whether it is being driven through streets full of traffic or cruising up the highway, this highly fuel-efficient engine provides customers with the power, reliability, fuel economy and control.

Despite several competitor variants, it is the popular choice of consumers in the South Asian country.

The auto sector has registered decline in its sales as they have been forced to shut their plants for several times due to import restrictions imposed by the government due to shortage of dollar in the country.

As the ongoing inflation has reduced the purchasing power of the people, Suzuki Pakistan has rolled out lucrative financing deals for its consumers.

In a post shared to X social media platform, the auto manufacturer has announced what it calls “unmatched financing offer with Pak Suzuki & HBL [Habib Bank Limited]”.

It offers free maintenance of up to Rs44,000 on the financing of Alt AGS, Rs346,020 savings on markup and savings on insurance stands at Rs88,050.

Seize the opportunity of an unmatched financing offer with Pak Suzuki & HBL:

-Save up to Rs.600K

-Fixed markup rate: 22.99%

-Up to 5 years of financing options

-3-year financing period for the new Suzuki Swift

-Insurance Rate:1.9%

-Free 1-year maintenance

-Free tracker T&C apply pic.twitter.com/NUcFNx5AJB — Suzuki Pakistan (@SuzukiPakistan) July 18, 2023

Accumulatively, a customer can save Rs478,070 on financing for the Alto AGS through HBL. The offer is available for the limited time as the company has mentioned it in the terms and conditions section.