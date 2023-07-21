Pakistani government has rolled out new initiative to renew passport online, and there’s no office visit needed.

The federal officially introduced facility for renewing passport, as the new initiative aimed to provide hassle-free passport renewal process, as people earlier faced several issues including stretched lines and long waiting times.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah makes the announcement in a tweet, saying the commitment ensures hassle-free e-passport facilities for all Pakistanis, as the government ruled out a physical visit to the NADRA office.

The online e-passport renewal facility is said to be a major step toward shaping public service efficiency and toward a smoother experience for people.

Step by Step guide for online passport renewal

Step 1: Visit the online portal of DG Immigration and Passport

https://onlinemrp.dgip.gov.pk/e-passport/getRegistered

Step 2: Complete first table with personal information, eg: your full name, select country, Mail, and generate a password.

Step 3: Complete Email verification by selecting Mobile Operator, and enter your mobile number to get OTP.

Step 4: You will get a Verification PIN code, and a link to proceed further.

Step 5: Log in to your email passport account

Step 6: Start Process for a new application, and tick all the boxes and enter your ID Number, Passport Expiry

Step 7: In the Renewal application page, enter CNIC number, and passport number and choose passport type, choose application process priority, choose the number of pages required, and passport validity

Step 8: On the same page, add your picture and choose your country of residence, and passport office

Step 9: By submitting all the required information, proceed to Permanent Address, pick City, state, enter address along with Zip Code

Step 10: In the application supporting documents, upload your CNIC, fingerprints, previous passport copy, parents’ CNIC, and add Thumb impressions

Step 11: Proceed for payment, agree to Terms and Condition, fill out Billing information with card details and submit