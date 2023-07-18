ISLAMABAD – The imposition of heavy taxes has made smartphones costlier in Pakistan but a recent move by the government will allow buyers to register the devices temporarily.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated the Online Temporary Mobile Phone Registration system which allows mobile phone users to register without paying customs duties.

The new system is available for overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals to use their phones while visiting Pakistan. Foreign nationals can avail free registration facility of 3 months on each visit.

The new program targets students studying abroad, labour working in foreign countries, and citizens of other countries who visit Pakistan for tourism or business purposes.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials advised the government about the initiative as the government planned to commit the best connectivity facilities to visitors.

IT Minister said the government is working to provide smooth services across Pakistan and pledged to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who are visiting Pakistan.

The national telecom authority also introduced a number of consumer-centric initiatives and regulatory measures to ensure provision of high-quality ICT services across Pakistan.

Please visit PTA website for further details…