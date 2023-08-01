Pakistani authorities have imposed a new requirement for outbound passengers as all airlines have been directed to check the polio vaccination cards of travelers.

In light of new directives, NADRA made polio vaccination cards mandatory, despite the fact that Pakistan reported a very small number of polio infections this year, as the crisis-hit country is all time closer to get rid of the crippling disease.

Before travelling abroad, Pakistanis now need to get updated polio vaccination cards, as the recent move speaks of government’s efforts to curb the spread of polio.

How to get Polio Card Vaccination Card in Pakistan?

Step 1: Please visit any government hospital or medical facility to get polio drops

Step 2: After receiving two drops of the Polio Vaccine, please visit the National Immunization Management System portal Here’s the Link https://nims.nadra.gov.pk

Step 3: Select the Other Vaccination Polio, Yellow Fever Button in the portal

Step 4: Fill out all designated fields including CNIC Number, ID Card Issue Date, and click ‘Vaccine’ (Oral Polio Vaccine)

Step 5: Add two values, and proceed by clicking verify

Step 6: After moving to page 2, fill the form with your name as mentioned on CNIC or Passport, enter your Passport Number, pick Nationality, and click on verify

Step 7: Make payment and download Polio Vaccination Certificate. Pay Rs100 to be paid one time as fee, and continue

Step 8: Pay the Amount, verify the details, and Submit

Step 9: Proceed to the ‘Certificate Download’ Button to download the Polio Vaccination Card or Certificate