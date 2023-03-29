Here’s how to get free flour bag under Benazir Income Support Program

KARACHI – As people in crisis-hit Pakistan are struggling to get basic commodities, the government has provided billions in emergency relief to the victims under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

Under the flagship programme, the government is also providing free flour to low-income families, who are bearing the brunt of back-breaking inflation. It is estimated that about 1.5 million families and 100 million individuals will benefit from the free flour package.

To register for the free flour bag, individuals need to send the CNIC number to 8070 and visit the nearest center with the original ID card after eligibility confirmation.

The government has also rolled out the facility on the BISP app, where individuals need to scan their ID card, get the slip, and need to visit the nearest center to collect the flour.

In light of limited supply and huge demand, only one flour bag will be given at a time, and a family can receive three bags in total, with at least a week difference with each bag.

On the other hand, a gloomy situation was witnessed in the last couple of days as another woman and a man died and several others were injured in a fresh stampede at flour distribution points in different cities.

Many people have lost their lives, mostly elderly people and women as the haphazard situation caused chaos during the distribution of free bags of wheat flour in different cities.