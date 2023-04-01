Here’s how to buy tickets for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

LAHORE – Tickets for the much anticipated T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played in a South Asian country from April 14 will be available from tomorrow (April 2).

Tickets will be available online on Sunday at pcb.bookme.pk while payments can be made using online options.

The three-match series are scheduled to be played from April 14, 15 and 17 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium. In a press release, PCB said the tickets will be available online at pcb.bookme.pk and citizens can buy them using their CNIC.

It also maintained that spectators need to be required to bring their original CNIC or B-Forms to stadium.

Lately, the price for the tickets was revealed and the range lies between Rs250 to Rs3,000.

VVIP Enclosure (Wasim Akram) Rs3,500 VIP Enclosures (Fazal Mahmood and Imran Khan) Rs2,000 Premium (Raja’s and Saeed Anwar) Rs1,000 First class (Abdul Qadir, AH Kardar, Javed Miandad and Sarfaraz Nawaz) Rs500 General (Hanif Mohammad, Imtiaz Ahmed, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Majid Khan, Nazar, Quaid, Saeed Ahmed and Zaheer Abbas) Rs250

Meanwhile, tickets for the second phase will be announced later.

In a recent development, officials revised the schedule for the home series against Kiwis amid the deteriorating political situation in Lahore.

PCB and NZ officials decided to make changes to the men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan for five ODIs and five T20Is. Black Caps will now play 3 T20Is, before the action will shift to Rawalpindi where the final two T20Is and first ODI will be played from 20-26 April.

Schedule