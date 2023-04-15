Here’s how Pakistanis can travel to China within Rs60,000 budget

ISLAMABAD – China and several other countries are now taking measures to build a more subtle economy post after the Covid pandemic and many of the restrictions were ended in recent times.

Much like the world, Beijing too expects a revival of the country’s tourism to boost growth prospects in the economy. And in another step to boost tourism between the two sides, private bus service in Pakistan has decided to run its buses between the federal capital Islamabad and Tashkurgan – a Chinese town in the far northwest region.

The bus service is expected to start in mid-May this year which will help Pakistanis to visit neighboring country without paying spending a hefty amount for air tickets.

According to a report by Gwadar Pro, a mini-Utong bus will operate cross-border operations. The journey will take around 38 hours including the immigration process. Citizens traveling from South Asian nation will stay for one night at the Sost border, a remote region in Gilgit Baltistan.

As the ticket to many cities in China costs six digits, the bus ride will cost a mere Rs60,000.

Requisites to enter China by road

Passengers need to carry their valid passport and its copy, a valid original visa along with its copy, and an invitation to China (visa category).

Pakistanis, who are looking to visit the neighboring country for business or leisure, can apply easily while the service is expected to expand after the first phase.