Here’s how Pakistani stars celebrate International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani showbiz stars shared heartfelt wishes for International Women’s Day as the world marks the spirit of womanhood.

International Women’s Day which is now being observed for more than 4 decades continued to be an international affair as leaders, influencers and masses commend women for their contributions. The day holds significance for millions as it rejoices the struggles, efforts, and lives of women around the world.

Amid ongoing tributes, Pakistani celebrities from our side of the world also had the sweetest things to say about the women of their life.

Shahid Afridi, Shehzad Roy, Ali Zafar, Maya Ali, Adnan Siddiqui and several other stars mark the day with meaningful posts.

Pakistan is 75 years old,but some Pakistanis' ideas about women's rights r 1000 years old.We don't invent anything. Let's be aggressive about inventions & not #AuratMarch. Let them breathe freely. & to those who say we should 'tolerate', don't just tolerate, let's coexist — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) March 8, 2023