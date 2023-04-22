Here’s how Pakistani stars are celebrating Eidul Fitr (See Pics)

KARACHI – Pakistan, India, and several countries marked Eid ul-Fitr on Saturday and like most celebrating, showbiz stars checked off some major traditions including wishing their fans besides flaunting their attires for the big day.

Eid, the festival of sweets, goes hand in hand with fashion, with people celebrating the end of Holy Month with new outfits and delicious treats. From Mahira Khan to Farhan Saeed, and Ayeza Khan to Hania Aamir shared the goods on photo sharing platform radiating Eid vibes in trendy outfits.

Actors, singers, and models dropped pictures and clips of themselves dressed in traditional clothing, spending quality time with loved ones.

A glimpse of how showbiz celebrities celebrate Eidul Fitr