Here’s how Pakistani celebrities respond to Zaman Park standoff

LAHORE – Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the residence of Imran Khan as the old neighborhood of the provincial capital turned into a battleground when law enforcers clash with PTI armed workers.

The deadlock between the forces and PTI supporters ended after court ordered police officials to halt operations but it made waves across social media and garnered all kinds of reactions.

From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali and Syra Yousuf to Asim Azhar, celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts. Many questioned the lawlessness while others joined to support PTI chief Imran Khan.

Advertisement

This is absolutely ridiculous! Praying for everyone’s safety and for some sanity to prevail! https://t.co/lGmrT2gWoN — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 15, 2023

Singer Asim Azhar termed police action civil war, advising powerful quarters to avoid this loss and be prepared to conduct the elections in a dignified manner. Don’t be afraid to vote, he said.

Fashion designer Deepak Parwani also joined the bandwagon and said calling it stupidity.

Advertisement

The polarisation that this idiotic government is creating and the time effort and money being spent to arrest one man is ridiculous. If they would spend half of this on Pakistanis economy and the people . This country might go somewhere . #revenge #pakistan #pdm #PTIOfficial — Deepak perwani (@DPerwani) March 15, 2023

Bilal Ashraf called it horrible and disgusting behavior. Incompetence has reached its peak. You are only making matters worse, he said.

Appalling & disgusting behavior. Incompetence at its peak. You are only making matters worse. Is this how you treat your citizens. Older people, women and children. Pathetic. pic.twitter.com/gNTDKMAJEz — Bilal Ashraf (@IamBilalAshraf) March 15, 2023

Advertisement

It's incredible to witness people from all walks of life coming together with a shared sense of purpose, fueled by their passion and dedication. Such an outpouring of support for a leader is unprecedented in the history of our country #PeoplePower #PTIfamily — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) March 15, 2023