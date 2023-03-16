Here’s how Pakistani celebrities respond to Zaman Park standoff

Junaid Usman
22

LAHORE – Chaotic scenes were witnessed outside the residence of Imran Khan as the old neighborhood of the provincial capital turned into a battleground when law enforcers clash with PTI armed workers.

The deadlock between the forces and PTI supporters ended after court ordered police officials to halt operations but it made waves across social media and garnered all kinds of reactions.

From Mahira Khan to Maya Ali and Syra Yousuf to Asim Azhar, celebrities took to social media to express their thoughts. Many questioned the lawlessness while others joined to support PTI chief Imran Khan.

Singer Asim Azhar termed police action civil war, advising powerful quarters to avoid this loss and be prepared to conduct the elections in a dignified manner. Don’t be afraid to vote, he said.

Fashion designer Deepak Parwani also joined the bandwagon and said calling it stupidity.

Bilal Ashraf called it horrible and disgusting behavior. Incompetence has reached its peak. You are only making matters worse, he said.

