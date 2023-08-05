LAHORE – Cricket over the time has not only advanced as a leading game in Pakistan but has also shifted into a multi-million business industry, with top cricketers earning millions.

Pakistan Cricket Board has lately decided to give a financial push to top players which includes an increment in basic salaries and retainer-ship, addressing concerns of several players who were reportedly not happy.

With major changes in the central contracts, star cricketers including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are likely to get a good financial boost.

Officials decided to axe around 7 or 8 players from the central contract while players included in the list are expected to get a 50 percent increase in their match fees under revised contracts.

Four different categories, titled A, B, C, and D have been formed, and senior players including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi are being placed in category A and the finest players could earn up to a whopping Rs45 lacs a month as retainers.

Players placed in Category B can rake in Rs3 million, whereas the players placed in Category C and D will earn around Rs7.5 lacs to 15 lacs.