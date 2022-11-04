Here’s how celebrities reacted to assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Islamabad: Following the assassination attempt on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was leading his Haqeqi Azadi March towards Islamabad when he was shot at, celebrities took to social media to express their feelings and wish Imran Khan a fast and better recovery.

The captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Babar Azam, condemned the “heinous” attack on Imran Khan and prayed for his and Pakistan’s safety.

Strongly condemn this heinous attack on @ImranKhanPTI. May Allah keep Kaptaan safe and protect our beloved Pakistan, Ameen. — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 3, 2022

Vice-captain Shadab Khan also prayed for Imran Khan’s fast recovery and urged everyone to maintain peace.

Dua hai @ImranKhanPTI theek hon. Aur jo jo is hamle mai zakhmi hue hein woh jald se jald sehat yaab ho jayein. Meri puray mulk se guzarish hai ke aman qayam rakhein. — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) November 3, 2022

Former captain of the Pakistani cricket team, Wasim Akram, said that he was “deeply disturbed” about the events unfolding in Wazirabad in which Imran Khan was injured.

“We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity,” he said.

Deeply disturbed about the events unfolding in Wazirabad . Our prayers with Imran BHAI and everyone there. We as a country must come together and not allow anyone to distort our national unity. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) November 3, 2022

Malala Yousufzai, the youngest Nobel laureate, also wished for Imran Khan’s recovery, adding that attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. She said that violence is never an acceptable protest.

Attacks on leaders of any political belief or party are always wrong. And violence is never an acceptable protest. Wishing @ImranKhanPTI a full recovery. — Malala (@Malala) November 3, 2022

Famous Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Mufti Menk was also shocked and saddened by the news of Imran Khan’s injury.

“I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Violence in all forms is totally wrong and unacceptable, no matter what our differences may be,” Mufti Menk said.

Shocked and saddened by news that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was injured following a shooting incident. I wish him well and a speedy recovery. Violence in all forms is totally wrong and unacceptable, no matter what our differences may be. #imrankhaninjured — Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) November 3, 2022

Actor Adnan Siddiqui said: “Shocked beyond words…May Allah keep @ImranKhanPTI and others safe. Praying for speedy recovery of everyone who’s got injured in this violence.”

Shocked beyond words…May Allah keep @ImranKhanPTI and others safe. Praying for speedy recovery of everyone who’s got injured in this violence. — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) November 3, 2022

Actor Armeena Khan said she was “shell-shocked” and questioned: “Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world?”

I am shell shocked! Did these guys seriously think that they can get away with this in today’s world? 😱 #ImranKhan — Armeena ✨ (@ArmeenaRK) November 3, 2022

Singer and social activist Shehzad Roy wrote: “All my prayers are with [Imran Khan], [Faisal Javed Khan], and the others who are injured. Allah Khair.