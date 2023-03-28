Here’s all you need to know about Saudi Arabian University’s paid internship with $1000 stipend

RIYADH – King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) has announced fully paid internships for students living across the globe.

The private research university in Kingdom is offering over 130 internships for international students in more than 150 projects for a span of over 6 months. The higher education institution will fund all expenditures during this time.

Students with bachelor’s and master’s degrees are eligible to apply for the Paid Internship Training Program, which comes with a monthly stipend of $1000.

Besides the stipend, some of the other perks of a KAUST internship include costs for a visa and air travel, health coverage, opportunities to experience cultural and social activities, and top-notch key research and community facilities.

Who is eligible for the KAUST internship program

Interested students must possess verbal and written English communication skills.

Minimum TOEFL score of 79 on the IBT (Internet-Based Test) or 6.0 on the IELTS

GPA 3.5/4 or 14/20 (ECTS B)

Pre-requisites for the internship

Verified transcripts from universities

Recommendation letter

Valid Passport

Purpose statement.

Profile/Curriculum Vitae

To apply for the KAUST internship program, please click here