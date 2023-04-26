Here’s all you need to know about Hajj flight operations from Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is to start the Hajj flight operation as the first batch of pilgrims will take off from the country’s federal capital on May 20.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood briefed that the first Hajj flight would take off in the third week of May. Briefing the minister and other officials, the Secretary of Religious Affairs informed that the Hajj fight operation would be concluded after mid-June.

As per the procedure, the biometrics of pilgrims would be completed by coming Friday (April 28), as the ministry had sought valid passports of pilgrims till the same date.

Following the biometrics, pilgrims will get Hajj rituals and administrative affairs session which was being conducted by all ten Haji Camps across Pakistan.

He pointed out that participation in Hajj training organized at Tehsil and District level was said to be mandatory.

Meanwhile, Religious Affairs Minister reiterated not to compromise on the provision of facilities to pilgrims, directing staff and crew to complete Hajj arrangements timely.

Pakistan likely to return Hajj quota as applications fall short

In a similar development, the Pakistani government is considering to return the country’s quota of Hajj pilgrimage to KSA due to a shortfall of applications because of rising inflation.

It is for the first time that a quota for Hajj pilgrimage was available in the fifth most populous country but the shortage of dollars and rising inflation stopped citizens from applying for Hajj.

Application deadline for regular Hajj extended