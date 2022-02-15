Here are top 10 books recommended by President Arif Alvi for 2022

ISLAMABAD – Keeping up his tradition of recommending books every year, President Dr. Arif Alvi has revealed his top ten favourite books for the year 2022.

The list comprises different genres of books that have inspired the President. In a short video message, the president urged the readers to add these books to their read-list for the running years.

He asked people to continue efforts to get knowledge of the universe during their lifetime, adding that reading boosts intellectual capacity of a reader.

Book titled “Tuba”, written by Shah Balighuddin is the top choice of President Alvi for the year of 2022. The book is a collection of reports, anecdotes and examples from the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and other great personalities of the Islamic history.

President suggested “From Plassey to Pakistan: The Family History of Iskandar Mirza” penned by Humayun Mirza , son of the first President of Pakistan, Iskandar Mirza.

The book offers its reader a comprehensive picture of a politically volatile region that remains at the centre of our global consciousness. Humayun Mirza unfolds the anecdotes of his ancestors, the powerful rulers of Bengal, Bihar, and Orissa. He describes the long struggle for independence that ultimately led to the partition of India and the birth of Pakistan.

President Alvi has also listed “The End of India” by Khushwant Singh among his 10 favourite books for the year 2022.

The book predicts the future of India by analyzing incidents of communal violence in India.

The Narrow Corridor, by Daron Acemoglu & James A. Robinson, was also recommended by the president to readers. It elucidates the role played by institutions that lead to good governance practices & accountability.

Suggesting another book to the readers, the president said that ‘Sapiens’ by Yuval Noah Harari offered a brief account of history of humankind, its footprints affecting the environment and the subsequent DNA changes in the human species.

‘The Future is Faster Than You Think’, by Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler, is also among the president’s top 10 favourite books. It covers topics related to formation of the universe, big bang theory, time-space and the rapid changes in the world on the back of technological advances.

The president also recommended ‘Exponential’, a book authored by Azeem Azhar. It explains the progress made by human beings in the field of science and how people were unaware of such transformations.

Alvi also suggested three other books, including ‘The age of AI and our human future’ written by Henry A. Kissinger, Eric Schmidt and Daniel Huttenlocker, ‘The Pentagon’s brain’ an uncensored history of DARPA by Annie Jacobsen.

Lastly, President Alvi suggested ‘I. Warbot’ by Kenneth Payen with the subject matter exploring the prospects of robotic warfare era and the gradual replacement of human functions by robots in different sectors of life.