Herat malls ordered to remove heads of mannequins

The department of vice and virtue in the western province of Herat ordered shopping malls to remove the heads of mannequins.

The department in a statement said that the mannequins are similar to statues and must not be allowed in the mar-kets. “These are the statues- they are defined in the (holy) books and should not be in Islam. These were being wor-shipped. They (the shopkeepers) said that they display the clothes on them. I ordered that they (the mannequins) should have their heads removed,” said Aziz Rahman, the head of Herat’s de-partment of vice and virtue.

The department warned that the shop-keepers will be punished if they violate the order. But garment sellers and mall owners criticized the decision made by the de-partment. “We use the mannequins to display the clothes,” said Aziz Ahmad Haidar, a garment seller.

The shopkeepers said that the manne-quins are being used to display men’s fashions in other Islamic countries. “These mannequins are used to display clothes in all countries including Is-lamic countries,” said Mehran Azizi, a resident of Herat.