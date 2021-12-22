Herat drug addicts seek rehabilitation

A number of drug addicts in western Herat province have attributed their plight to poverty and four decades of war in the country. However, they are happy with the establishment of peace and want the government to prioritise their rehabilitation

Sharing a border with Iran, Herat is one of the provinces with the highest number of addicts. About 80,000 residents of Herat are addicted to drugs.

Mohammad, originally hailing from Daikundi province, is currently living on streets in Herat along with several other addicts.

The 30-year-old said: “I have been suffering from this misfortune for 10 years and my life has literally been ruined.”

His family left for Iran 25 years ago due to war and insecurity in the country. They spent a decade living in Iran, where Mohammad became an addict.

“If our country had been stable, why would we go to Iran or why would I hang out with bad people there?” he asked, calling conflict the main reason behind his addiction. Mohammad was deported by the Iranian government after he started consuming drugs. While collecting empty soft drink cans, he said: “I sell them and then buy heroin and bread with the money.”

Before migrating to Iran, they had a reasonably good life in Afghanistan, the young man recalled. His father was a schoolteacher. Now he dies not know where his family is. Or in what kind of situation, they are. Fed up with addiction, he says: “Conflict and insecurity have ended. The Taliban have come to power and there is no longer any bloodshed.

“The government should pave the way for our rehabilitation. We are very disappointed with this situation.”

Other addicts have similar demands, asking the authorities to focus on their rehabilitation.

Zahra Mohammadi also started seeking refuge in drugs after migrating to Iran. Not willing to speak in detail about her plight, she is happy with the return of peace to the country. With a smile playing across her visage, Zahra stresses: “We must look for peace and there should be no war in the country.”

This woman, spending her days and nights with other addicts on the streets of Herat, wishes to be rehabilitated. She wants to return to normal life. Ghulam Nabi, another drug addict, is still hopeful of a better tomorrow despite his predicament.

“If there had been peace, tranquility and work in Afghanistan, I would have never slipped into addiction. U would have been living with my family and children,” he said. “I enjoyed living in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, I went to Iran for work. Our boss there gave us drugs to make us work harder and longer,” he complained. Referring to the current situation, he commented: “Now that peace has returned to our country, I am very happy. But my happiness will double if I’m treated and get rid of this misery.”