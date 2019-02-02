Wife of Punjab Governor, Perveen Sarwar, has announced starting “Hepatitis-free” campaign in Punjab.

Free medical tests and free medicine will be provided. According to details, meeting chaired by Perveen Sarwar and attended by Hepatitis Program Head Ch Ansar, Coordinator Sarwar Foundation Mirza Asghar, and Habib Malik and others decided to launch “Hepatitis-free Punjab” by conducting free medical camps in villages and cities as well as providing free medicine from funds of Sarwar Foundation.

Perveen Sarwar said, “We will make committees in every city for this purpose. We will be successful in this mission. Basic reason of this disease is unavailability of clean drinking water.”—INP

