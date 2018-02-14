Hepatitis B & C increasingly registered during two-day medical camp

More than 80 percent of the 500 patients hailing from city and outskirts of Thatta were found positive for Hepatitis B & C during a two-day medical camp held there at Qadir Bux Bhutto Trust Hospital in collaboration with Hashmani’s Medical Welfare Foundation.

Dr. Sharif Hashmani, Chairman of Hashmani’s Medical Welfare Foundation, a Karachi-based charity, sharing details of the exercise in a press conference here Tuesday, said more than 1100 patients were examined during two days camp. “Over 500 of them were particularly screened for hepatitis profile, cholesterol and diabetes,” he said.

The medical cum surgical camp was organized on Saturday and Sunday at Thatta during which free of charge investigation and treatment facilities alongwith needed medication were provided to the people.

With specific reference to Hepatitis, the senior professional said 80 percent lab samples of the 500 screened individuals were found to be positive for hepatitis B & C. “This warrants urgent attention of authorities,” he said mentioning that more than 25 percent of these people were found to be diabetic too during laboratory investigations.

Citing the result to be very alarming, Dr. Sharif Hashmani told the media that as many as 123 cataract operations were performed during these two days adding that these will also be followed up.—APP

