Henrik Stenson concluded a whirlwind week by winning his LIV golf debut tournament, the LIV Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club.

The Swede who led day 1 and day 2 of the event as well, shot a 2-under 69 on the final day to win his inaugural event by two strokes in his first tournament since joining Greg Norman’s Saudi-funded league.

Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson tied for second place after finishing two shots back at 9-under, while Carlos Ortiz finished fourth at 8-under.

Patrick Reed rounded out the top five after a combined score of 7-under.

The 4 Aces GC, made up of Johnson, Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez, easily took home the team title at 25-under with three of their four players finishing inside the top 10.

Stenson’s team – Lee Westwood’s Majesticks GC – finished second, eight strokes back. Westwood was the only other Majesticks player that finished inside the top 10.

Henrik Stenson, who was sacked as Ryder Cup captain after defecting to the LIV, took home $4 million in prize money for winning the individual title while pocketing an additional $1.5 million for being part of the team that finished second.

LIV Golf’s Bedminster event marked the third of Norman’s Series so far with the next event set for Sept. 2-4 in Boston.