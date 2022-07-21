Henrik Stenson has been sacked from his role as the Ryder Cup captain of the European squad after his decision to join the LIV Golf league.

In a statement announced on the Ryder Cup’s website, team Europe confirmed the news bringing his role to an end with “immediate effect.”

“In light of decisions made by Henrik in relation to his personal circumstances, it has become clear that he will not be able to fulfill certain contractual obligations to Ryder Cup Europe that he had committed to prior to his announcement as Captain on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, and it is therefore not possible for him to continue in the role of Captain.”

“Confirmation of the new 2023 European Ryder Cup Captain will be made in due course. Ryder Cup Europe will be making no further comment on any aspect of the process until that time.”

Henrik Stenson has been part of five Ryder Cup teams with the 2016 British Open champion helping Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances including the last home tournament at Le Golf National in 2018.

The 46-year-old will now be in the field for the third LIV Golf tournament of the season from July 29-31 which takes place in New Jersey at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

The Swede will be joined by the world number 36 Jason Kokrak and three-time PGA Tour winner Charles Howell III who will also make their debuts for LIV Golf in the same event.

Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have won the first two events of the rival golf league.