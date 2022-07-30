Henrik Stenson, one of LIV Golf’s most recent signings, wasted little time in introducing himself to the circuit, leading their latest event at Bedminster after day 1.

The Swede, who was let go from his role as the Ryder Cup captain following his decision to defect to the rebel league, shot a 7-under 64 in his debut to grab a share of the lead after the first round.

Patrick Reed, who is playing his second LIV tournament, shares the overall lead with Stenson at the Trump National Golf Club.

Phachara Khongwatmai concluded the opening round two strokes back of the leaders at 5-under, while Dustin Johnson and Carlos Ortiz rounded out the top five after shooting 4-under.

On the team leaderboard, 4 Aces GC grabbed a 1-stroke edge at 11-under over Majesticks GC. Johnson is captaining the 4 Aces, with Reed, Pat Perez, and Talor Gooch making up the rest of the group.

Lee Westwood is leading the Majesticks, with Stenson, Ian Poulter, and Sam Horsfield making up the remainder of his team.

While Henrik Stenson was setting up the tone at Bedminster, LIV also confirmed the signing of Bubba Watson in another win for the nascent league. The two-time major winner was long rumored to have defected before the official confirmation.

Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III are also playing in their first LIV event with Stenson. The other two also had a strong showing with Howell shooting a 68 and Kokrak recording a 69, good enough for a tie for sixth and a tie for 10th, respectively.

This week’s tournament is the third LIV tournament with the winner once again receiving a massive $4 million purse.