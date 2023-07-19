Pakistani passports continue to be among the lower tiers in terms of visa-free access to nations as Pakistanis mostly require a visa to travel to foreign countries for business and leisure travel.

The strength or weakness of a passport is mostly determined by visa-free travel and visa-on-arrival rights to different nations.

The crisis-hit country has been working for some time to improve its global standing and increase visa-free travel opportunities for citizens. As the government continue diplomatic efforts, seeking visa facilitation programs to augment passport privileges, the passport still remained in worst part of the list, only ranked above war-torn nations.

Henley & Partners again issued a passport index and ranked Pakistan the country with the fourth weakest passport; it currently stands at 100th spot.

Pakistanis had earlier access to 35 countries with an on-arrival visa facility, but ranking further plunged and now people from the country can less nations with visa on arrival.

Visa on Arrival for Pakistani Travellers

Qatar, Maldives, Cambodia, Tuvalu, Samoa, Palau, Burundi, Mauritania, Seychelles, Madagascar, Togo, Rwanda, Guinea-Bissau, Comoros, Somalia, Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Timor-Leste, and Nepal.

Top countries on Henley Index Passport 2023

Singapore remained at the top of the index as it citizens can visit at least 193 destinations visa-free around the world. Singapore outranks Japan, which was leading for the last five years, to the third position. The other countries on top of the list include South Korea, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg, and Sweden.