Helpline service 1366 of Governor House functional again

The complaint cell of the Sindh Governor House has been made functional again and concerned citizens can now lodge their complaints there via helpline number 1366.

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori revealed this while talking to media persons after he witnessed an aptitude test conducted for the mass IT training programme of the Saylani Welfare Trust.

He said he would contact Federal Information Technology Minister Aminul Haque for establishing IT parks in Sindh. He said a location had been selected for establishing a public university in Hyderabad and work would begin in this regard very soon.

Tessori lauded the non-profit Saylani Trust for providing free-of-charge IT training to youths for the past eight years. He mentioned that services rendered by the non-profits like Saylani Trust in different fields equaled to the work of an entire state. He said the Saylani Trust had many success stories as people who received training from its IT programme were able to earn thousands of dollars.