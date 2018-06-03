Helping those in grief..!

A few years ago explorers opened an Egyptian tomb which had been closed for three thousand years. There stood the exquisitely carved coffin of a little child with this inscription: “Oh, my life, my love, my little one. Would God I had died for thee!” Instinctively the men uncovered their heads, resealed the tomb and left. Even after centuries they felt the overpowering, heart breaking anguish of the grieving parent who had penned those lines.

Very often after a catastrophe, either in war or floods I watch pictures of despair and grief as inconsolable father and mothers hold lifeless children in their arms and others search debris for lost loved ones. I feel and I am sure you do to, the utter absolute hopelessness around. What is it you and I can do to comfort those who have lost loved ones?

Author Joe Bayly, who had lost three sons through a tragic accident, described two examples of comfort he had received during his deepest grief: “Someone came and talked to me of God’s dealings, of why it happened, of hope beyond death. He talked constantly and said things I knew were true. I was unmoved except to wish he’d go away. He finally did.”

“Another came and sat beside me. He didn’t talk. He didn’t ask leading questions. He just sat beside me for an hour and more, listened when I said something, answered briefly, prayed simply, and left. I was moved, I was comforted. I hated to see him go!” Which one are you? A little girl came home from a neighbour’s house where her little friend had died. “Why did you go?” questioned the worried father. “To comfort the mother!” replied the girl.

“What could you my little one, do to comfort her?” asked her father. “I climbed into her lap and cried with her!” said the little girl. A translator labouring amongst a tribe in the mountains of Mexico found it hard to get the right word for ‘comfort.’ One day his helper asked for a week’s leave and explained that his uncle had died and he wanted a day’s off to visit his bereaved aunt, “to help her heart around the corner!”

That was just the expression the translator needed. It is not platitudes and words our people need. They need us to share their sorrow. Reach out and touch, weep with them and pray God’s strength and comfort will aid them through these times. Words of insight, gems of guidance. May help when someone’s in a test. But those days when comfort is what’s needed. Our silent presence may be the best. Let’s help their hearts around the corner..!

Related