Helping others to help ourselves

Amidst the hustle bustle of our busy student life, the thought of giving back to society seldom crosses our mind. Indifferent and ignorant, the few reasons of us actually indulging in community service is not because we genuinely want to, but we are required to do so either by a higher authority or by the looming pressure of a bright future. Perhaps what is even more disconcerting is that when we rarely do volunteer for community service, it is to either polish up our CVs or as observed in recent times, to rectify any disciplinary action taken against us. Recently our educational institutions have adopted a policy of accepting volunteer work as the only penalty to any disciplinary violation committed by a student. Although, a great initiative, it unfortunately is not having the desired effect. The whole point of it is to instil values of compassion, volunteerism and make pupils socially aware of their responsibilities as citizens of Pakistan. However, most students see it as the easy way out of a fix. In certain cases, they even get away without doing anything substantial by forging certification. Moreover, quite a lot of students do it solely for gaining extra-credit for a higher aim such as, embellishing their resumes or sharpening up their college applications. Foreign universities place a lot of importance on community service and in order to appease them, our students grudgingly put in the hours at a local old home or an underprivileged school. This begs the question – would 17 year old Reshum had taught at Ala-ud-din High School for Girls if Stanford did not urge their prospective applicants to complete a certain number of volunteer hours?

HASSAN IMRAN FAIZ

Lahore

