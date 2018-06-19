Help your dad kick the butt

Are you looking for an original, meaningful and inexpensive Father’s Day gift? If your dad smokes, show him your love by supporting him in quitting smoking. Quitting can take many tries and he doesn’t have to do it alone. Let your dad know you’ll stand by him for as long as it takes. Even if he has tried to quit it before, encourage him to keep trying – a smoker attempts to quit an average of seven times before quitting for good. Remind him that a smoker who gets support and use medicines are nearly three times as likely to quit for good. Quitting smoking is one of the most difficult things your dad will ever do. Tell your dad not to get discouraged. If he slips up, let him know that you’re there for him when he’s ready to try again, no matter how many times he tries to quit.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

Related