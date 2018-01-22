Help the affected

It is sad to understand that many fishermen are still found missing even after many days of Cyclone Ockhi. Unfortunately, it seems that the machinery of the government is not getting serious about the situation post Cyclone Ockhi. The so-called search operations for the missing fishermen have only flunked without yielding proper results. Also, the cyclone has caused great damage to the agricultural products like rubber crops in Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu, India. And the damage to the rubber trees/the produce has been widely reported now.

Besides, the protests of the fisherfolk especially from Kanyakumari against the lethargic attitude of the government towards the issue have gone unheard. Worst of all, so far no aerial search operations have been reported, insulting and belittling the families of the fishermen whose contributions to the well-being of the people are immense. The powers that be should carry out a big and thorough search of the marine and coastal areas.

To top it all, cyclone ockhi has left the huge trail of destruction in south Kerala, south Tamil Nadu [in India] and Lakshadweep. As a result of the cyclone, Tamil Nadu’s southern districts of Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari have experienced heavy rainfall. Fortunately, these districts that have faced the drought conditions so far have now been enriched by the torrential rain. At the same time, proper warning system and safety measures should always be in place while handling the cyclones.

Besides, serious efforts and immediate steps are required to repair the roads and mend the power supply damaged by the cyclone in Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari. Recent incidents of dolphins/whales being stranded on Tiruchendur and Tuticorin Beaches in Tamil Nadu remind us of our responsibility towards the nature. As the people and the countries have long been benefiting a lot from Mother Nature, the natural creatures like the earth should be protected at all costs through sensible plans and serious actions. Finally, the Indian government and the Tamil Nadu government should take all the possible steps to help the affected come out of such crises soon through relief measures and compensatory actions.

P SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI

Maharashtra, India

