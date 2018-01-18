Help people get rid of poverty

It is a great tragedy that though India reached the peak of economic success over the last two decades, many Indians are still suffering from hunger and starvation. They do not get even two meals a day. They do not have enough money for basic necessities such as clothes and shelters. Their children do not get proper schooling. They are deprived of basic capacity to participate effectively in the society. The primary reasons of poverty are lack of education, epidemic diseases and corruption. This gets worse when the government spends money in the capitals instead of the poorest areas which need it most. The government should pay attention to this sensitive matter and take measures to deal with it. The poverty-stricken people cannot reap the fruits of independence, unless poverty is rooted out from the whole country.

ASIF IQBAL QASMI

Hyderabad, India

