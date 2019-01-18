Help Line Trust welcomes consumer courts in Sindh

Staff Reporter

The Helpline Trust would like to congratulate the Sindh government on the formation of Consumer Courts across the province.

This marks the culmination of a long and arduous struggle by the Helpline Trust and other consumer rights organizations to have the law passed and then call for its implementation.

This is fulfilment of the promise made by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who had announced that the courts would be set up soon.

“We at Helpline Trust would like to commend this step, and offer our cooperation and assistance to ensure the smooth working and implementation of the new system so that the interests of the consumers in Sindh can be safeguarded.”

The Helpline Trust also demands on the occasion that the Sindh government and its relevant departments should launch a proper campaign to raise awareness among people of Sindh regarding the utility of Sindh Consumer Protection Act-2014 and the consumer courts established under this act.

It is only through mass scale public awareness that people of the province will be in a better position to get benefits from the Sindh Consumer Protection Act-2014.

Share on: WhatsApp