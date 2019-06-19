Help Desk for assets declaration scheme

Amraiz Khan

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has urged the business community to avail Help Desk facility for Asset Declaration Scheme. In a statement, the LCCI President Almas Hyder, said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has established Help Desk with the objective to provide guidelines to the businessmen who are interested to avail this opportunity. He said that Assets Declaration Scheme 2019 is a golden opportunity that must be availed by the business community. They said that any undisclosed assets, working capital, undisclosed sales and undisclosed expenditure, held of acquired up to June 30, 2019 can be declared under this scheme. The LCCI office-bearers said that strict rules and regulations will be implemented after June 30, 2019 therefore businessmen must avail this scheme. They said that a desk of Federal Board of Revenue is established at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry to provide guidelines about this scheme. They said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has always demanded for broadening the tax net and lowering down the tax rate to adequately meet the target of tax collection.