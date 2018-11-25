Helmetless bikers to be barred from entering Mall Road

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) will not allow the bikers without helmets to enter in the Mall Road and Peshawar Road from December 1.

The Rawalpindi district administration on the recommendation from the Rawalpindi Chief Traffic Officer had issued a notification to ban the entry of helmet-less motorcyclists to the Mall Road and Peshawar Road from December 1.

CTP spokesman talking to APP said that the CTP had launched a campaign to make helmets compulsory for all motorbike riders on the directives of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

He informed that the Rawalpindi District Administration had also decided to impose ban on helmet-less bikers to get petrol from petrol pumps from December 1. The district administration would take strict action against petrol pumps giving fuel to motorcyclists without helmet.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Dr. Umar Jahangir on the recommendation of City Traffic Officer had issued directions to all petrol pumps not to supply petrol to helmet-less bikers.

As part of the drive, he said that the CTP has issued over 25,000 tickets to the bikers for not using helmets and imposed fine over seven million rupees for violating the rules in last 25 days. Moreover, he said the CTP had impounded nearly 3800 motorbikes within the remits of different police stations during this period.—APP

