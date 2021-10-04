‘Hello’ – Twitter, WhatsApp engage in banter on Twitter amid outage

Facebook-owned social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger went down on Monday night, leaving users upset.

A number of social media users flocked to twitter to report the problem. At the time of publishing this article, all three services were showing an error that is refreshing.

More than 53,000 people from across the world have reported that they are facing problems while connecting with social media platforms.

Downdetector has confirmed that there are issues on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook platforms.

The social media platforms have also confirmed the development, stating that the services will be restored as soon as possible.

Amidst the outage, Twitter and WhatsApp engaged in banter.

Responding to the outage, Twitter said: “Hello literally everyone.”

hello literally everyone — Twitter (@Twitter) October 4, 2021

Not shying away from the technical glitch that has left millions of users confused, WhatsApp responded: “Hello!”

