Hell Raining on Syria

Maemuna Sadaf

CIVIL war in Syria continues even after 7 years. New developments in weapons have contributed to massive deaths and collateral damage. Syria’s chemical weapons kill chain continues. Syrian Government has used chemical weapons repeatedly between December 2012 and Feb 2018. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the organization for the prohibition of the chemical weapons still do not have in place a process to confirm the nature of weapon been used.

Bashar al-Assad regime has been started in 2000. Initially, protest against Bashar ul Assad started in the year 2011. These protests were conducted to demand democratic reforms. Later on, these protests transformed to civil war in the area. Rebels took control of different parts of the country. To control this situation, army started operations. Use of lethal weapons out raged masses. This war took lives of 353,900 including 106,000 civilians. 56,900 people are missing, 1,500,000 became disabled, 6, 100, 000 are displaced whereas 5,600,000 migrated to other countries.

According to WHO, about 500 people may have been affected on recent chemical bombing in town of Douma. Dauma is rebel held town just outside of Syria’s capital, Damascus. Douma, had population of 500000. It is reported that choking agent chlorine was used in recent attack by Bashar al-Assad’s regime. This is the same weapon which was used by Germans in World War I. However, the severity has been increased.

The said weapon or gas bomb created respiratory problems. Beside suffocation, coughing, wheezing, foaming, Vomiting and tearing eyes have been created. Some may have convulsions after exposition to this weapon. Water hoses are used to petrify the children.

Writing more, this is not new in war-torn Syria. The similar attack with sarin nerve gas was conducted in Sheikhoun city. That attack led to 1400 people including women and children on the spot death. Seven years of war and continuation of use of chemical weapons have destroyed towns and cities. Health professionals and others are leaving the country. More deaths occur due to lack of medical facilities.

On the other hand, Bashar al-Assad’s government denies mounting a chemical attack in the town.

Despite being a member of Chemical weapons Convention (CWC); Syria maintains a well organized capacity to conduct chemical attack. Usually, these attacks are in support of regime’s tactical and strategic objectives. Beside imposition of sanctions by European Union (EU), United States (U.S.) and Britain, the production and use of chemical weapons still continue.

International talks about military action against Syria have also been started. Military Strikes should target “The Regime’s” chemical capabilities. U.S. started pin pointing Russia for Helping Bashar ul Assad government. U.S. military confrontation with Russia is sure to raise tension in region. The situation is already volatile. Peace talks are needed to stop this hell raining in Syria. International community should intervene to stop this bloodshed and massive destruction.

Concluding more, Syria’s present situation cannot be controlled by military action. Peace talks are the one and only solution to this problem.—Email