POHANG/SEOUL :A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at a military airport in the southeastern city of Pohang on Tuesday, killing five of the six people aboard and injuring the other, officials said. The helicopter was on a test flight after repair when it went down from a height of about 10 meters around 4:46 p.m. and caught fire, Marine Corps officials said. Five of the six aboard were killed, and the other was taken to a hospital, they said. The military will form an investigation committee to determine the cause of the crash, officials said.

